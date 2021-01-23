Lankinen stopped 30 of 31 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Lankinen was narrowly denied a shutout, as Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings at 12:22 of the third period. Still, it was an improved effort for Lankinen, who allowed five goals on 30 shots in his first career start. With win No. 1 under his belt, the 25-year-old goalie may be playing his way into the starter conversation for the Blackhawks. A matinee with the Red Wings awaits on Sunday, which could make Lankinen a decent DFS option if he gets the start.