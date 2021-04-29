Lankinen will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus the Panthers, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Lankinen had an ugly outing in his last start Tuesday against Tampa Bay, surrendering three goals on just 11 shots before being replaced by Malcolm Subban at the start of the second period of the eventual 7-4 loss. Lankinen will try to shake off that rough performance and snap his personal two-game losing streak in a tough home matchup with a Florida team that's averaging 3.27 goals per game on the road this year, sixth in the NHL.