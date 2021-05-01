Lankinen will defend the blue paint during Saturday's matchup with the Panthers, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Lankinen wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus Florida, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll attempt to right the ship and snap his personal three-game losing streak in a rematch with the same Panthers squad Saturday.
