Lankinen will guard the home goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Panthers, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Lankinen has struggled recently, suffering three straight losses while posting a sub-par 3.75 GAA and .879 save percentage. The 25-year-old rookie will attempt to snap his losing streak in a tough home matchup with a Florida team that's 10-3-1 on the road this year.

