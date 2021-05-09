Lankinen is in the starter's crease at Sunday's morning skate, suggesting he'll get the nod in the evening's game against Dallas, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This will likely be Lankinen's last appearance of the season, as the Blackhawks finish the campaign Monday against Dallas and are unlikely to start Lankinen on back-to-back nights. The 26-year-old Finn hit a rookie wall after an impressive start, but he still carries a respectable 16-14-5 record, 3.04 GAA and .908 save percentage overall.