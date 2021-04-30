Lankinen allowed four goals on 39 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Lankinen was solid through the first period, but he faltered as the game progressed. Alex DeBrincat forced overtime for the Blackhawks, but Sam Bennett beat Lankinen in the extra session. The 26-year-old goalie slipped to 16-13-5 with a 2.97 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 35 appearances. It's unclear if Lankinen or Malcolm Subban will get the starting nod Saturday versus the Panthers.