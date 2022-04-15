Lankinen made 33 saves in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

It looked like Chicago was going to end its eight-game losing streak in comfortable fashion after taking a 4-2 lead in the third period, but Lankinen couldn't hold that advantage. Lankinen stepped up in the shootout, though, turning aside all three of San Jose's attempts en route to only his fifth win in 25 appearances (23 starts).