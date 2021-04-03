Lankinen made 18 saves in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Predators.
The rookie netminder wasn't exactly sharp, but he also had absolutely no margin for error as Chicago's offense was completely shut down. Lankinen has lost three of his last four starts, allowing at least three goals in each defeat, and on the season he carries a 2.72 GAA and .918 save percentage.
