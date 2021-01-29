Lankinen will patrol the crease during Friday's home game versus Columbus, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Lankinen was fantastic in his last start Wednesday against Nashville, turning aside 41 of 42 shots, but he ultimately suffered his second loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 25-year-old backstop will try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Blue Jackets team that's averaging 2.50 goals per game this campaign, 23rd in the NHL.