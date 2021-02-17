Lankinen will patrol the crease during Wednesday's road game versus Detroit, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Lankinen was pretty sharp in his last start Saturday against the Blue Jackets, turning aside 29 of 31 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. The 25-year-old Finn will attempt to secure his seventh win of the season in a road matchup with a Red Wings club that's 4-10-3 this year.