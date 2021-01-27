Lankinen will guard the goal during Wednesday's road game versus Nashville, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Lankinen has played well recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Red Wings while posting an impressive 1.50 GAA and .948 save percentage in his last two starts. The 25-year-old Finn will attempt to secure a third straight victory in a road matchup with a Predators team that's only averaging 2.50 goals per game this campaign, 23rd in the NHL.