Lankinen stopped 25 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jackets.

The two teams combined for at least three goals in every period and five total power-play tallies, but Lankinen was able to shut the door on Columbus in the crunch. The 25-year-old rookie has coughed up four or more goals in three of his last five starts, but on the season he still sports a solid 2.59 GAA and .921 save percentage.