Lankinen turned aside 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Lankinen had to weather the Stars' comeback attempt in the third period, and he bent but didn't break to earn the win. The Finn ended a two-game skid and improved to 14-10-4 with a 2.69 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 28 contests. A rematch with the Stars is set for Thursday, and a starting goalie has yet to be named. Lankinen has only started five straight games once this year, which would become twice if he gets the nod Thursday.