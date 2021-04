Lankinen allowed four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Blackhawks showed resilience to overcome two deficits in the third period, but Jesper Fast beat Lankinen for the decisive goal in the final minute. The 25-year-old Lankinen slipped to 13-9-4 with a 2.71 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 26 contests. The Finn remains the No. 1 goalie for the Blackhawks, as he's started nine of the last 11 games.