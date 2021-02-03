Lankinen stopped 38 of 41 shots Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina.

It was another good effort by the 25-year-old rookie, who was tagged with the loss after being beaten by Andrei Svechnikov in the shootout. Ever since he yielded five goals in his NHL debut on Jan. 19, Lankinen has rattled off six straight starts with a save percentage of .926 or better, holding opponents to two goals or fewer in each of them prior to Tuesday. He boasts a 2.09 GAA and .935 save percentage in his seven appearances overall, although those numbers are sure to take a hit eventually if Chicago can't do a better job of limiting shots.