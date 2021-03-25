Lankinen will guard the home goal during Thursday's matchup with the Panthers, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Lankinen played well in his last start Tuesday against the Panthers, turning aside 33 of 35 shots en route to an impressive 3-2 win. The 25-year-old rookie will try to pick up his 12th victory of the campaign in a rematch with the same Florida squad Thursday.