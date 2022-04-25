Lankinen will get the starting nod versus Philadelphia at home Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Lankinen will be making his seventh straight appearance between the pipes having gone 2-3-0 with a 3.44 GAA in his last six outings. The 26-year-old Finn could get the nod for all three of the Hawks' remaining contests, though Collin Delia may also get a look.