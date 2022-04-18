Lankinen will get the starting nod at home versus the Flames on Monday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Lankinen is 2-5-2 in eight games since taking over as the starter in Chicago following the Marc-Andre Fleury trade. The 26-year-old netminder should continue to see the majority of the workload for the Hawks, though an upcoming back-to-back should see Collin Delia between the pipes for at least one of the team's last seven contests.