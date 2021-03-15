Lankinen will get the starting nod for Monday's clash with Florida, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Lankinen will be making his 20th appearance in the crease for the Hawks this season, having posted a 10-5-4 record and 2.79 GAA on the year. The 25-year-old netminder will be looking for some revenge after giving up four goals on 35 shots in a losing effort against the Panthers on Saturday.