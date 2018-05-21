Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Inks two-year deal
Lankinen penned a two-year entry-level contract with Chicago on Monday.
Though his workload was limited -- he logged just 15 regular-season contests -- Lankinen put up impressive numbers with HIFK Helsinki this year, as he went 10-3-2 with a 1.33 GAA and .940 save percentage. Even if the organization doesn't bring back Jeff Glass, it now has five netminders under contract for the 2018-19 campaign, which likely means the 23-year-old Lankinen starts the season in the ECHL with the Indy Fuel.
