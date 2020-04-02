Lankinen signed a two-year contract extension with the Blackhawks on Thursday. The first year of the extension is a two-way deal, while the second year of the extension is a one-way deal.

Lankinen has appeared in 21 games with AHL Rockford this season, compiling an 8-10-2 record while posting a 3.03 GAA and .909 save percentage. The 24-year-old Finn will battle Collin Delia for the Blackhawks' backup job during next year's training camp.