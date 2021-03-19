Lankinen made 19 saves Thursday in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

March has been unkind to Lankinen -- he's 1-4-1 in six starts and all of those losses have been to Florida-based teams. Keep that in mind in matchups and bench him against the Bolts and Panthers. Lankinen is 0-4-2 against those two squads, but 9-3-2 against Detroit, Columbus, Nashville and Carolina.