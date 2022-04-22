Lankinen made one save in 8:00 of ice time in relief of Collin Delia (undisclosed) in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Lankinen didn't have much to do as he entered the game with the Blackhawks down three goals. The 26-year-old remains at 6-14-6 with a 3.61 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 29 contests. Lankinen is already the Blackhawks' primary starter, though Delia was reported to be dealing with cramps, which shouldn't keep him out for long, if at all. The Blackhawks' next game is Saturday in San Jose.