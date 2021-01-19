Lankinen was promoted to the active roster from the taxi squad Tuesday and will start in goal in the evening's road matchup with the Panthers, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia have struggled mightily early on this season, so coach Jeremy Colliton will give Lankinen a shot in goal Tuesday against Florida. The 25-year-old Finn was mediocre in the minors last campaign, posting a .909 save percentage and a 3.03 GAA in 21 appearances, and he'll be playing behind a porous Blackhawks defense that has allowed 5.00 goals per game through its first three contests, worst in the NHL, so daily fantasy players will probably want to avoid him at all costs.