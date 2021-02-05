Lankinen gave up four goals on 34 shots in a 6-4 win over the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Thursday's performance accounts for Lankinen's ugliest win of the year, but it's still a win at the end of the day. The back-and-forth game saw Lankinen fail to uphold leads of 3-1 and 4-3 before finally protecting a 5-4 advantage with help from Alex DeBrincat with the empty-netter. The 25-year-old Lankinen has a 4-1-3 record with a 2.32 GAA and a .928 save percentage in eight games. He allowed seven goals in two starts versus the Hurricanes. The Blackhawks travel to Dallas for a pair of games Sunday and Tuesday, and Lankinen will likely start at least one of them.