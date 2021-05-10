Lankinen turned aside 38 of 40 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Stars on Sunday.

Lankinen turned in his stingiest effort in over a month, holding an opponent to less than two goals for the first time since April 6 against the same Dallas club. The 25-year-old rookie improved to 17-14-5 on the year with a 3.01 GAA and .909 save percentage. He also has a pair of shutouts. Lankinen will likely be on the bench Monday with Malcolm Subban drawing in for the second game of the back-to-back against the Stars.