Lankinen saved 25 of 27 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Once again, Lankinen gave the Blackhawks a chance to win, but they weren't able to fully overcome a 2-0 deficit. The 25-year-old Lankinen did his part to keep it close. The loss was his first in regulation -- he has a 2-1-2 record with a 2.16 GAA and a .930 save percentage through five appearances. Lankinen has just about taken the reins as the Blackhawks' top goalie, and his ratios are solid enough to interest most fantasy managers. He could get the nod again for Sunday's game against Columbus.