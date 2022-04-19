Lankinen stopped 30 of 33 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to Calgary.

Lankinen kept the game close before Calgary would ultimately pull away on two empty-net goals. Since taking over as the starter following the trade deadline, Lankinen has struggled to a 2-6-2 record with an .881 save percentage. With Chicago looking toward next season and beyond, the 26-year-old Lankinen should still continue to receive the majority of starts in net.