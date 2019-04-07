Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Promoted to parent club
Lankinen was recalled from AHL Rockford on Saturday.
With Corey Crawford (groin) riding the pine in Chicago's season finale, Lankinen will serve as the backup behind Cam Ward. The Finn holds a 7-7-4 record while posting a 2.47 GAA and .911 save percentage in the minors this season.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...