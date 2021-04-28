Lankinen allowed three goals on 11 shots in the first period of Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Lankinen wasn't sharp from the start, as he allowed the opening goal just 28 seconds into the game. Malcolm Subban took over at the start of the second period, and the Blackhawks' offense did well enough to get Lankinen off the hook for the loss. The 25-year-old netminder remains at 16-13-4 with a 2.95 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 34 appearances. He's allowed at least three goals in each of his last six outings -- fantasy managers who rode his success early in the season have been left out to dry lately.