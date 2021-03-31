Lankinen made 31 saves on 32 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Lankinen faced twice as many shots as Hurricanes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, but it didn't faze him. Only Andrei Svechnikov put a puck past Lankinen in Tuesday's tight game. The 25-year-old goalie has won three of his last four starts, and he improved to 13-8-4 in 25 outings overall. The Finn has a 2.65 GAA and a .921 save percentage this season. The Blackhawks face the Hurricanes again Thursday, but it's tough to imagine anyone besides Lankinen drawing the start.