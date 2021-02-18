Lankinen posted a 29-save shutout in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

Lankinen was dialed in throughout the game, making Philipp Kurashev's highlight-reel tally in the second period hold up for the win. Alex DeBrincat added an empty-netter in support of Lankinen's first NHL shutout. The 25-year-old goalie improved to 7-2-3 with a 2.29 GAA and a .931 save percentage in 12 appearances. If this doesn't cement Lankinen's status as the Blackhawks' top goalie, nothing will. He can be trusted in fantasy as he's lifted the Blackhawks to a 9-5-4 team record through the first month-plus of the season.