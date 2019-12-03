The Blackhawks reassigned Lankinen to AHL Rockford on Tuesday.

With Robin Lehner unavailable due to an illness, Lankinen was called up to serve as Corey Crawford's backup against the Blues on Monday. However, Chicago doesn't play again until Thursday against the Bruins, and it's safe to assume Lehner will be good to go by then. Lankinen's played pretty well in the minors this season, posting a 5-2-1 record while registering a 2.48 GAA and .924 save percentage in eight appearances.