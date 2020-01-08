The Blackhawks reassigned Lankinen to AHL Rockford on Wednesday.

Robin Lehner (knee) has been cleared to play ahead of Thursday's matchup with Nashville, so Chicago's no longer in need of Lankinen's services as a backup. The 24-year-old Finn will return to his role as Rockford's starter, where he's posted a 7-7-1 record while registering a 3.17 GAA and .905 save percentage in 15 games this campaign.