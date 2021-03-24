Lankinen kicked out 33 of 35 shots in a 3-2 win over Florida on Tuesday.

Lankinen was given a 3-0 lead to work with and fended off the Panthers despite goals by Anton Stralman and Alex Wennberg that made things interesting. It snapped a three-game losing skid for Lankinen and it was his first win on home ice since Feb. 28. The 25-year-old rookie is 11-7-4 with a 2.83 GAA and .915 save percentage.