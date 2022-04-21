Lankinen stopped 32 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Chicago started the third period with a 3-1 lead, but the Coyotes got two past Lankinen to force overtime. The Blackhawks would eventually prevail, giving Lankinen only his second win in his last nine starts. The 26-year-old goaltender now has a 6-14-6 record on the season, with a .889 save percentage.