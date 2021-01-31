Lankinen will tend the home goal for Sunday's matchup against Columbus, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The 25-year-old has performed extremely well in his first NHL season, going 2-1-2 while racking up a 2.16 GAA and .930 save percentage in five starts. Lankinen will hope his team can provide some offense in front of him Sunday, as the Blackhawks have just four goals in their last three games. Lankinen will face a Blue Jackets team that is on a two-game winning streak, and is averaging 2.55 goals per contest this year.