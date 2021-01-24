Lankinen will guard the home cage in Sunday's matchup with the Red Wings, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It will be the Finn's third straight start, as he's gone 1-0-1 along with a 2.94 GAA and .902 save percentage in his past two appearances. The 25-year-old has clearly solidified his name in the starting goaltender conversation in Chicago, with both Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia struggling in the early going. Lankinen draws a great matchup against a struggling Red Wings' offense that has scored just two goals a game across five games this season, so he should be on fantasy radars Sunday.