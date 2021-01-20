Lankinen stopped 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.

In his NHL debut, the 25-year-old didn't exactly provide an answer for Chicago's goaltending woes, allowing goals in every period before getting beaten by Frank Vatrano for the winner 2:50 into OT. It's not clear whether the team plans on carrying three goalies to an extended period, but Lankinen did at least earn Chicago's first point in the standings with an effort Tuesday.