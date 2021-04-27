Lankinen is in line to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus the Lightning, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Lankinen struggled in his last start April 19 against the Predators, surrendering five goals on just 22 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. The 25-year-old rookie will try to snap his personal two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's averaging 3.17 goals per game on the road this season, sixth in the NHL.