Lankinen is in line to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home clash with Carolina, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Lankinen was pretty solid in his last appearance Saturday versus Nashville, stopping 31 of 34 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 12th loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll attempt to get back in the win column in a tough home matchup with a hot Hurricanes club that's won three straight games.