Lankinen turned away 41 of 42 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to Nashville on Wednesday.

Lankinen was sensational once again, stopping 33 shots at even-strength and eight more while the Blackhawks were shorthanded. The only time he was dented during regulation or overtime was a 2-on-1 goal by Nick Cousins early in the third period. Lankinen boasts a .960 save percentage over his last three starts, allowing just four goals on 100 shots, and could be taking over as Chicago's lead goalie.