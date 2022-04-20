Lankinen will guard the road cage during Wednesday's matchup with the Coyotes, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Lankinen hasn't been great of late, suffering back-to-back losses to the Predators and the Flames while posting a sub-par 3.59 GAA and .896 save percentage. He'll try to get back on track in a favorable road matchup with an Arizona team that's lost seven straight games.