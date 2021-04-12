Lankinen will guard the road goal in Monday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Lankinen has registered an .895 save percentage and a 3-3-0 record over his past six appearances, and he'll make a seventh straight start Monday. The Blue Jackets' offense was already a bit suspect with 2.5 goals per game over their last five appearances, and now they've traded away a few key players before the deadline, providing Lankinen and the Blackhawks a slight edge Monday.