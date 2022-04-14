Lankinen will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus the Sharks, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Lankinen struggled in his last start Sunday against the Stars, surrendering five goals on just 20 shots before being replaced by Collin Delia at the start of the third period of the eventual 6-4 loss. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and snap his personal six-game losing streak in a home matchup with a San Jose squad that's only averaging 2.54 goals per game on the road this year, 29th in the NHL.