Lankinen will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus the Stars, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Lankinen was solid in his last start Tuesday against Dallas, stopping 25 of 27 shots en route to a 4-2 win. He'll attempt to secure a second straight victory in a rematch with the same Stars club Thursday.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Hangs on for win•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: In goal against Dallas•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Gets no help against Preds•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Starting in Nashville•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Heartbreaker loss to Canes•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Starting second straight•