Lankinen will patrol the crease during Friday's road clash with Carolina, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Lankinen was unbeatable in his last start Wednesday against the Red Wings, stopping all 29 shots he faced en route to his seventh win of the season and his first career NHL shutout. He'll try to extend his winning streak to three games in a road matchup with a Hurricanes team that's 4-0-1 at home this year.