Lankinen will patrol the crease during Tuesday's road clash with Columbus, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Lankinen had one of his poorer performances of the season in his last start Friday against the Hurricanes, surrendering four goals on 37 shots en route to a 5-3 loss. He'll attempt to bounce back and secure his eighth victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Blue Jackets club that's averaging 2.84 goals per game this year, 20th in the NHL.