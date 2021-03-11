Lankinen will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Stars, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Lankinen struggled in his last start Sunday against Tampa Bay, surrendering six goals on 39 shots en route to an ugly 6-3 defeat. He'll try to bounce back and secure his 10th win of the season in a road matchup with a Dallas club that's 6-3-4 at home this year.