Lankinen will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Red Wings, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Lankinen has been a little shaky recently, registering a 2.99 GAA and an .898 save percentage through his last two starts, but he picked up wins in both of those contests thanks to solid goal support from his teammates. The 25-year-old netminder will attempt to earn his 17th victory of the season in a road matchup with a surging Detroit club that just picked up back-to-back wins over the Hurricanes.